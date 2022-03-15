This three-ingredient dip is so “crais-y” good, you’ll be licking the bowl to get every last crumb.
Karen Godfrey said she has been told bacon could be added to this Crasin Dip, but she hasn’t done it because it is just so good as is.
“You can doctor it up anyway you want,” she said.
The bite of red onion and the sweetness of the crasins work well with the cream cheese base.
“It’s really, really simple,” Godfrey said. “It just disappears whenever I’ve taken it anywhere.”
The softened cream cheese can be substituted with whipped cream cheese.
“It’s even better,” she said.
Godfrey said she’s had this dip recipe for years and serves it to her Bunco group or her quilting groups, whenever she is entertaining.
She got the recipe from a friend who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Whenever she and husband Mike visit friends, they’re there for the night and their hosts always try something and share the recipes.
“It’s just simple, not very expensive. Throw it together, and voila.”
Godfrey, whose maiden name is Avers, is a Pemberville native who moved to Bowling Green a few years ago to downsize. Both she and husband Mike are retired teachers from Eastwood Local Schools.
She is a 1968 Eastwood graduate and went to Bowling Green State University to become a teacher.
She first taught at Tiffin, then at Elmwood and spent the final 19 years of her career at Eastwood before retiring in 2013.
Godfrey said she liked teaching kindergarten and first grade.
“I enjoyed that age,” she said.
She said she is the baker and both she and Mike cook, but as they’ve gotten older, they don’t cook as much.
Growing up on a farm in Scotch Ridge, there were always eggs that had to be used. Her mom was a terrific baker, Godfrey said, constantly making angel food cakes to use up the eggs.
There also was a huge garden at the Avers farm that supplied the family of seven (Godfrey is one of five kids) throughout the year plus a dairy farm and berry and fruit trees, making the family nearly self-sufficient.
She has a small garden in Bowling Green, where she grows lettuce, tomatoes and strawberries. She tries to shop farmers markets as much as possible for their produce.
Her mom learned to bake from her grandmother, and it was passed down to the third generation, she said.
Godfrey said she loves baking cookies, especially chocolate chip.
Mike is more of a meat-and-potato person and doesn’t eat many sweets.
“But he does eat cookies and that’s the one cookie he has always liked.”
He doesn’t much care for the dip and is known to light a candle to mask the smell of the chopped onion, she said.
Godfrey is a founding member of the Quilting Eagles, a group of retired teachers that donates quilts to area servicemembers.
She is working on a Quilt of Valor and an Easter banner for Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.
Twin brother Keith lives in Punta Gorda, Florida, which makes an excellent getaway from Ohio winters.
The couple have four children, who all live in Ohio, and eight grandchildren that keep them on the road attending sporting events.
“Even though we are retired, we are still very busy and active people,” Godfrey said.