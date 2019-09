Simon says ‘you’ll enjoy this cake’

Ingredients

Cake

• 2 1/3 cups flour

• 1 2/3 cups granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons baking soda

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Apple Pie Spice or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon + 1/4 teaspoon each ground ginger and ground nutmeg

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 4 cups peeled, cored, finely chopped apple (1/4” to 1/2”), about 1 1/3 pounds whole apples

• 1 cup diced toasted walnuts or pecans

Frosting

• 7 tablespoons butter

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup milk

• 2 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake directions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

To make the cake, mix all of the ingredients except the apples and nuts in a large bowl. Beat until well combined; the mixture will be very stiff, and may even be crumbly.

Add the apples and nuts, and mix until the apples release some of their juice and the stiff mixture becomes a thick batter, somewhere between cookie dough and brownie batter in consistency. Don’t worry if the mixture doesn’t immediately loosen up; this will take 3 to 5 minutes at medium speed in a stand mixer.

Spread the batter in the prepared pan, smoothing it with your wet fingers.

Bake the cake for 45 minutes, or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, or with just a few wet crumbs clinging to it. Remove the cake from the oven and place it on a rack to cool as you make the frosting.

Frosting directions:

Melt the butter in a small pan over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar and salt and cook, stirring, until the sugar melts.

Add the milk, bring to a boil, and pour into a mixing bowl to cool for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, stir in the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Beat well; if the mixture appears too thin, add more confectioners’ sugar.

Remove the cake from the Bundt pan and put on a cake plate. Pour the warm frosting over the cake.

Store the cake, covered, at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage.

(The original recipe says to use a 9x13 baking pan, leave the cake in the pan, and frost over the top of this. I liked the look of the Bundt pan and use one for my apple cake.)