The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention class virtually using the Zoom platform.
The class, taught by Certified Instructor Tammy Starr, will be held every Sunday from Sept. 13-Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. This course lasts for six weeks, and costs $15 to participate.
This CDC recommended evidenced-based program works through improving balance, confidence and muscular strength, all common causes for falls in older adults. The course is suited for those with perhaps some mobility deficits due to arthritis and/or those interested in maximizing balance.
Contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net. Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.