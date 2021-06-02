The Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place staff is busy lining up activities for the summer reading program, Tails and Tales.
Registration for the summer reading program begins Friday at Walbridge and June 11 at Bowling Green. As a new perk this summer, readers will receive a gift book from the Estate of Marjorie Conrad upon registration.
Youth can register and record their reading progress by visiting wcdpl.readsquared.com or by visiting the Children’s Place. Readers will earn prizes as they report minutes read or missions accomplished. Final raffle prize winners will be chosen in August.
Additionally, youth ages 11 and older are encouraged to apply be Virtual Volunteens. This program allows teen and preteen helpers to remain connected with each other and their library while remaining physically distant. Volunteens will be assisting in projects, including helping with some outdoor, in-person programming. To learn more, visit wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl.
Families are invited to Family Outdoor Storytimes at Bowling Green’s Wooster Green, located at 100 S. Church St., on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. in June and July.
Storytimes will be filled with outdoor fun for children of all ages, including storytime picture book readings, a storybook walk, songs, games and activities. Outdoor Family Storytimes at Wooster Green will begin on June 17 and continue every Thursday until July 29.
Join the Children’s Place and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation for a Walk on the Wild Side on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in June and August.
Program dates are June 16, 23 and 30, and Aug. 4, 11 and 18. The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. in Wintergarden Park, 615 S. Wintergarden Road. Natural Resources Specialist Cinda Stutzman will guide the hike and Children’s Place staff will provide stories about the wildlife that can be found at the park.
Children can bring their teddy bear or stuffed animal and a blanket to the library’s Teddy Bear Picnic on the front lawn of the Carter House, 307 N. Church St.
Picnics will be on June 30 and July 28, both starting at 10 a.m. Teddy Bear Picnics will have stories, songs and snacks with juice.
No registration is required. The programs are weather permitting. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.