ELMORE — The 37th annual Dick Gremling Memorial Sight-In Day, sponsored by the Elmore Conservation Club, is set for Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the club range, 15550 W. Portage River South Road.
The day is a public event aimed at giving shooters the opportunity to sight in rifle, pistol, slug-gun, handgun, or bow for the hunting seasons. A donation of $10 per firearm or bow is asked, with proceeds going to Elmore area charities for the needy at the holidays. Experienced club staff will be on hand to assist.
The range is located along the Portage River, south side, a half mile west of Ohio 590. For questions, call Rich Marleau, 419-729-3358, or Steve Pollick, 419-307-8328.