pewee show wood county fair

Kids take part in the Pee Wee Showmanship contest last year.

 supplied photo

This year at the Wood County Fair, the swine, beef, sheep and goat departments will all be having Pee Wee Showmanship contests.

These shows are for children who aren’t yet 4-H age. This will be the first year the sheep and beef departments have a pee wee contest. The swine department has been having a pee wee show for over 10 years and the goat department had their first show last year.

