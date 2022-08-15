Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich, Wood County Clerk of Courts Doug Cubberley and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger recently participated in the Wood County Fair hay stacking contest. Out of a field of six teams, the elected officials demonstrated their abilities with a third-place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 57 seconds. This was their second year participating in this event. “All three of us enjoy the fair and found this particular event just pure fun,” Reger said. “We are already gearing up for next year.”
