The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. along with Bowling Green State University will be presenting a seminar titled “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Considering Moving.”
The two-part series will take place at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on Tuesdays, May 17 and 24 from 6-8 p.m.
Part I: May 17 - All the Factors, Decisions to Move and Decisions to Stay
Part II: May 24 - Individual-Personal Considerations: Small Group Work
The seminar will explore the many factors to consider when moving, including: Social connections, emotional support, financial situation, spiritual connections, health status, physical assistance and community connections.
Panelists will discuss these various topics and will leave time for questions and answers. Panelists include: H. Casey Cromwell, associate professor of psychology, BGSU; Yiwei Chen, professor of psychology, BGSU, Vivian J. Miller, LSW, assistant professor of social work, Optimal Aging Institute director, BGSU, Matt Molnar, MSW, LISW-S, Assistant clinical professor of social work, BGSU.
Attend dinner prior to each session, served at 5 p.m. All participants will be seated at a reserved table. Request a dinner reservation upon registering for the program. To register, contact the WCCOA Programs Department to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
Participants will be asked to fill out a pre-seminar survey. There are three options to complete this survey:
1. Receive the survey via email to be printed, completed, and brought to the first session.
2. Complete the survey from a computer and email it to programs@wccoa.net.
3. Arrive 10 minutes prior to the first session to complete the survey.