In addition to the light displayed by lightning during thunderstorms, nature exhibits the flashing yellow lights of the lightning bug. This display of lights continues throughout the summer during the evenings.

Although commonly called lightning bugs and fireflies, they are neither bugs (order Hemiptera) nor flies (order Diptera). They are beetles (order Coleoptera). There are over 2,000 species of lightning bugs. Another common name worldwide is lightning beetles. About 170 species are found in North America with most species occurring east of the Mississippi. Lightning beetles are a joy of summer, delightful to look at and fun to catch.

