PEMBERVILLE – A longtime Eastwood Local Schools school board member has stepped down.
The board on Monday accepted the resignation of Sherri Sheffler.
Sheffler was elected to the board in November 2009 and said in an April 2021 interview that the upcoming November elections would be the last time she would seek to maintain her seat on the board.
She’s just contributed a range of things over her time that helped make this place work, said Superintendent Brent Welker.
He said he was unaware prior to Monday’s meeting of Sheffler intent to resign.
Sheffler retired in 2007 after teaching English and Latin for 32 years at Eastwood High School, where she graduated from in 1967.
Her elementary years were pre-consolidation. She attended Luckey then Lemoyne, which were part of Troy Township schools.
She started teaching in Putnam County in 1971 after getting a teaching degree from Bowling Green State University.
She returned to Pemberville to work in an office before taking over for her mother-in-law, who taught English and Latin, and who left due to health issues.
She spent 35 years as a teacher – 32 at Eastwood.
Sheffler was a teacher at the high school while Welker was principal. She started on the school board after he was hired as superintendent.
Sheffler has served as board president three times and has been the only former teacher on the board.
“She definitely has a lot of institutional knowledge of things,” Welker said. “You don’t replace that. You build that in others over time.”
Sheffler and her husband Jim live in Pemberville and have two daughters who graduated from Eastwood High School.
“It is difficult to quantify her impact, and we thank her for all she has done for Eastwood Schools,” Welker said in an email announcing her departure.
Sheffler could not be reached for comment.
The board is required to appoint a new member no sooner than 10 days from the resignation and no later than 30 days from that date. Applicants must live within the Eastwood district.
The appointed member will serve the remaining first two years of Sheffler’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. The appointed member may run for election in November 2023 those final two years, then will be eligible to run for a full four-year term in November 2025.
The board will accept applications through Tuesday, with interviews for selected applicants starting Thursday.
The board will vote on a candidate at a special meeting on June 27 at 7:30 a.m.
Any individual wishing to be considered should submit a letter of interest and a resume to: Superintendent Brent Welker, 120 E. College St., P.O. Box 837, Pemberville, Ohio 43450
Documents also may be emailed to bwelker@eastwoodschools.org.