Owen Brinker, representing the goat department, shows a dairy cow during the annual Showmanship Sweepstakes Sunday evening at the Wood County Fair. During the Showmanship Sweepstakes, each competitor must show each different type of animal — whether they have worked with that type of animal before or not. Whoever is able to best show the other seven types of animals, not including the animal from the division they are representing, wins. Brinker was the champion of the night. The other showmanship contestants representing animal division were Collin Britton (beef), Taylor Hannan (swine), Jack Reichert (rabbits), Katie Clark (horses), Madison Wiechman (poultry), Noah Lang (goats) and Nick Cline (dairy). Due to a scoring error, the Reserve Champion Showmanship Sweepstakes Honor is being shared by 4-H Members Collin Britton and Noah Lang.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beware of BER: Disease brought on by stress
- Grand jury indicts 3 men for rape
- Secret's out: Nietz, Belleville are 2021 Wood County Fair royalty
- Man injured in tractor roll-over in Cygnet
- Back-up bidder acquires bridge; second sell of Roche de Boeuf is for $6,000
- Teen motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
- 4 run for 2 BG school board seats
- Updated: 2 arrested for riot as BG police handle downtown fights
- 2021 Wood County Fair calendar
- Eastwood will offer religious education: LifeWise starting in the fall