Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be participating in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
Through Jan. 4, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
“I am proud to say this is the 10th year WCCOA has partnered with area Subaru dealerships for this event. With the help of Subaru and MOWA we are able to raise awareness of the importance of a hot, nutritious meal to our older, frail clients. These meals and drivers provide nourishment, a daily well-check, and happiness to the older adults we serve,” said Angie Bradford, WCCOA’s Director of Food Service.
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like WCCOA will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. WCCOA has continued partnership throughout the years with LaRiche Subaru in Findlay and Yark Subaru in Toledo to raise awareness for this popular year-end sales and giving event.
“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 13th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.3 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”
Over the last 12 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $176 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $200 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.
By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as a charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors in Wood County.
For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.