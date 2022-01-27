ROSSFORD — The Community Learning Center of Rossford Elementary has recently launched an opportunity for registered students. This school year, due to special funding, the center is able to offer enrichment opportunities for CLC students.
The enrichment series will include art, music, magic, STEM, sports, mindfulness and culinary topics.
The first guest was Toledo performer Magic of Eli.
Any businesses or individuals with talents that would be interested in teaching a class or presenting to the Rossford CLC students, should contact arodgers@wcesc.org,
To register a child in the CLC program, visit www.wcesc.org.