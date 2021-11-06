This “Colorful Clover” has blossomed into a 4-H leader in Wood County.
Elizabeth “Liz” Hirzel started earlier this fall as the Ohio State University Extension Wood County’s 4-H and youth development educator.
“I will be managing the 4-H program for the whole county,” said Hirzel, who has been involved in Wood County 4-H since she was part of the Colorful Clovers club.
“I’m definitely passionate about the program. I truly believe in it, and I don’t think I would be here if it weren’t for 4-H teaching me all of those skills at a young age,” she said.
The Pemberville native is a 2015 Eastwood High School graduate. She has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Kentucky.
She’s been working in Ottawa County Extension the last two years, finishing up her master’s degree in agricultural education, communication and leadership, online through Ohio State. When the Wood County job opened up, Hirzel knew she’d be a good fit.
“I was a very involved 4-H member. I loved 4-H camp. I went nearly every year as a camper, and then I was a counselor for four years,” Hirzel said.
There are over 1,000 kids, ages 5-18, in Wood County 4-H and 200 4-H advisers and volunteers.
Hirzel is responsible for managing and training “a slew of volunteers, who ultimately run our community clubs.”
She’s also in charge of fundraisers — the main one is the milkshake booth at the Wood County Fair — and 4-H camp, which she is a product of.
She moved on to help with camp on the “adult staff.” She was also involved in 4-H leadership board, CARTeens and did some livestock projects with sheep, pigs and cattle.
“I’ve done quite a bit that we offer here,” Hirzel said.
The milkshake booth is like its own business for 4-H. This year, they “spun” 23,000 cups.
“Then it’s just a math equation, figure out how much ice cream and milk you need, and get about a thousand volunteers,” Hirzel said.
4-H offers youth a variety of educational programs.
“The kids who take livestock to the fair, they have to be trained on quality assurance,” Hirzel said.
“It’s a lot of moving pieces all at once, everyday is different,” she said.
4-H is a youth development program that is part of OSU Extension.
“It’s just an opportunity for kids to learn by doing, in all different types of areas they may be interested in,” Hirzel said. “It’s a lot more than just livestock. Kids can take projects in cooking and nutrition, sewing, STEM — pretty much anything out there, we have a project on that kids can really dive in and learn about, really hands on.”
Clubs usually meet once a month.
“We teach a lot of life skills, and it offers education in areas that aren’t really covered in school. I think it adds tremendous value, not to mention the real world experience,” she said.
“For example, if someone is taking a livestock project, they’re learning how to be responsible, caring for that animal, making sure it has feed and water twice a day, and then learning how to budget, to pay for that animal,” Hirzel said. “And then, at the end of their project, before they come to the fair, they have to go through an interview, share about their project and share what they learned. Those are really applicable skills in the real world.”
The 5-8 year olds are clover buds, and those 9-18 are projects members.
Hirzel is getting married this month, to Brandon Avers, an Otsego High School graduate.
She is the daughter of Ann and Steve Hirzel; her mom is a physical therapist at Wood County Hospital and dad works for Hirzel Canning, the family business. Her older sister, Hannah Hirzel, lives in Portland and is an architect. Younger brother Grant is attending college at the University of Dayton.
Hirzel said she has “huge shoes” to fill in 4-H. Jayne Roth is retiring after 37 years.
“I want to compliment Jayne on the program she’s created here. It’s truly an honor to step in and continue the legacy. I would brag on Jayne and say she has one of the most successful programs in the state. That’s something our whole community can be proud of,” Hirzel said.