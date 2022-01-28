The Shakespeare Round Table ended their study of “Hamlet” by attending their winter social at the Carter House. Thirteen members and 2 associate members enjoyed double chocolate ganache cake with tea and coffee. Entertainment was provided by the Graduate String Quartet from Bowling Green State University. The program opened with “A Midsummer’s Night Theme” by Felix Mendelssohn and continued with traditional Christmas music, 15 pieces in all.
The group will reconvene in February with the study of “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.”