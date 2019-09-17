Shakespeare Round Table - Group news - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Shakespeare Round Table - Group news

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:29 pm

Shakespeare Round Table - Group news

On Sept. 10, 17 active members and two associate members began the 114th year with a social gathering at the home of Laura Keller. Keller was assisted in hosting by committee members Becky Hansen, Dinah Vincent, Norma Stickler and Helene Weinberger.

After a dessert of Delicate Pear Cake, the group heard from Susan Brown, chair of sociology at Bowling Green State University. She also serves as co-director of the national Center for Family and Marriage at BGSU. Brown’s research examines the implications of the rapid transformation of American life in families. In her talk, she spoke on the nature of love and marriage and the family, especially as it contrasts with the traditional family 1950s ideal. She pointed out that the 1950s family model is historically an anomaly.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:29 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]