Shakespeare Round Table - Group news

On Sept. 10, 17 active members and two associate members began the 114th year with a social gathering at the home of Laura Keller. Keller was assisted in hosting by committee members Becky Hansen, Dinah Vincent, Norma Stickler and Helene Weinberger.
After a dessert of Delicate Pear Cake, the group heard from Susan Brown, chair of sociology at Bowling Green State University. She also serves as co-director of the national Center for Family and Marriage at BGSU. Brown’s research examines the implications of the rapid transformation of American life in families. In her talk, she spoke on the nature of love and marriage and the family, especially as it contrasts with the traditional family 1950s ideal. She pointed out that the 1950s family model is historically an anomaly.