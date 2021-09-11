After taking last year off due to the pandemic, 15 members and three associate members met at the Carter House to begin their 2021-22 season. President Peg Baker opened the meeting by welcoming all and sharing announcements.
Dessert and tea followed with red velvet cake, assorted fresh berries and chocolate sauce provided by Libardo’s Catering. The program consisted of the presentation of Dianne Klein’s paper, “Petruchio Knows Best?,”an interactive reading by members of the Roundtable. A discussion followed, focusing on the issues raised in Klein’s paper.
The next meeting begins the study sessions with Act I of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark.