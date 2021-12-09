Due to a sewer backup, Bowling Green High School is dismissing students at 12:30 this afternoon.
According to an email to parents and guardians, sent by Superintendent Francis Scruci, the restrooms are closed at the high school.
"We have had a major back up in our sewage drains at the High School making restrooms unavailable. We have crews in route to alleviate the situation but have no idea how long it will take," Scruci said.
"Therefore we will be dismissing students from the High School at 12:30 p.m. Buses will transport our senior high students at that time. We apologize for any inconvenience that this causes but this is out of our control. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."