TOLEDO — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Bonnie Meridieth, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by blood donors.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. Those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo, Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
June 25: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bowling Green State University, Olscamp Hall
June 26: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road
Cygnet
June 29: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road
Perrysburg
Tuesday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Perrysburg Township Police & Fire, 26711 Lime City Road
June 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 601 East Boundary
June 30: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.