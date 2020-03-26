MILLBURY — Seven people have applied for an open Lake Local Schools Board of Education seat.
The board is expected to make a decision at Monday’s meeting.
Monica Leppelmeier announced her resignation, effective March 1, at the Feb. 19 board meeting.
Nicholas Baer, Walbridge, is general manager, service group, for GEM Inc.
He is a lifelong member of the community and graduated from Lake.
Edward Blank, Millbury, is Perma sales director.
He has been active with the Lake Baseball Association. He has a son attending Lake High School.
Katherine Enright, Walbridge, is the executive director of Aspire, a non-profit group, and formerly worked for Owens Corning, Pilkington and KeyBank, according to her resume.
She and her husband are foster parents and parents to five children. They have four children attending Lake schools. She recently helped with the committee to implement the school hours change for the 2020-21 school year.
Russell Fisher, Millbury, is project manager for Damschroder Roofing. He is a Lake graduate and his three children also graduated from Lake. One child attends eighth grade in the district.
Tricia Hornyak, Northwood, is admissions representative at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg. She has also worked at St. Ursula Academy, Bowling Green State University and Wood County Juvenile Court.
Katrina Okonski, Millbury, is the children and youth team leader at Bethel Assembly of God and has been a teacher. She has three children at Lake schools.
Adam Swartz, Walbridge, is the director of operations for HCR ManorCare.
He sees EdChoice and the State Report Card as challenges for the board. He and his wife have three daughters.
The last time a seat was open due to a resignation was in summer 2018 when board member Brad Delventhal left after he moved out of the area.
At that time, six people — all Lake High School graduates — applied. Brad Blandin was selected for Delventhal’s seat.