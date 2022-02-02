The Wood County District Public Library is hosting a Boat Building Challenge on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at both the main library and Walbridge branch.
Kids and families can stop by their library location to create their best tinfoil boat and test their skills against other attendees. Whose boat can hold the most pennies before it sinks? WCDPL librarians will be keeping track all afternoon with plenty of books and instructions to help you craft the best boat you can.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.