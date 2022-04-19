Luke Dilworth, middle, of Eastwood Local Schools, and Tyler Sandoval, right, of Otsego school district, check the washer fluid level of a car during Penta Career Center’s Community Service Day event last week. Community Service Day is in honor of Penta’s designation as a Purple Star School and in recognition of the Month of the Military Child. There was a Cut-A-Thon in Cosmetology, with haircuts and manicures, and tire checks and basic car washes in Automotive Technology.

