At 10:30 every weekday morning, the vehicles start lining up at the Wood County Committee on Aging Food Production Kitchen on East Gypsy Lane Road.
Around 10:45 a.m., the garage doors crank up and the process of getting 300 meals out to local senior citizens in Bowling Green begins.
The vehicles file in, with drivers jumping out, checking coolers for the right amount of food and loading them up.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, said there are 135 meal delivery volunteers who help get out 800 meals around the entire county daily.
“We’re looking at 27 routes throughout the county,” she said.
The committee on aging relies on 325 volunteers annually, for all services, Niese said, and is always looking for more help.
“Bottom line is we would not be able to deliver the services to the seniors that we do without our volunteers,” Niese said. “We rely on volunteers to supplement our services — 45 minutes to one hour once a week makes a huge impact.”
Last week, the committee on aging invited community leaders to ride along on the routes, to see how dedicated the volunteers are and how much the seniors appreciate a home-delivered meal once a day.
Some of the special guest deliverers included Bill Moorman, Bowling Green Fire Division chief; Mark Reddin, Bowling Green Municipal Court judge; Doug Cubberley, Wood County clerk of courts; Ed Kolanko, Walbridge mayor; Ed Schimmel, Northwood mayor; and Eric Reynolds, Wood County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
Sandy and Larry Batoki drive a Friday Bowling Green route, taking lunches to over a dozen seniors. They knock on doors, setting eyes on everyone for a quick well check and some conversation. They’ve been delivering for 10 years.
“It’s just something I wanted to do,” Sandy Batoki said, as she maneuvered their Subaru into the Stadium View Apartments lot off Campbell Hill Road. “I have a soft spot for seniors.”
She’s a retired secretary at Penta Career Center, while Larry Batoki taught special education classes for 30 years in Toledo Public Schools. They are both 1973 graduates of Bowling Green State University, where they met.
Janet Swartzlander‘s apartment is the first stop for the Batokis. She looks forward to the delivery, and especially stuffed peppers when they’re on the menu.
“I don’t have to think about what to fix,” she said of the meal service.
Connie Schulte raved about the ham loaf and turkey stew.
“The meals are just so good. They’re hot and nutritious,” she said. “I’m so glad they have this service in Wood County.”
Donna Snyder said that the daily lunch delivery, along with help from her children, allows her to continue living in her home of 68 years on her own.
“I enjoy the soup,” said Snyder, who turned 97 on Friday.
Marie Standering said her sons are a great assistance to her at home.
“They’re a lot of help, but they’re a little green with the cooking,” she said.
Florence Huff said the service is invaluable.
“I can’t even begin to say, I don’t know what I’d do without it,” said Huff, who looks forward to the chicken wings and tender roast beef.
The monthly menu is packed with variety: Chicken lasagna, lemon pepper cod and beef tacos, to name a few.
Kelly Vandervort said she likes knowing someone is checking up on her. Once, when she had to go to the hospital, a committee on aging staff member called her to make sure she was OK since she hadn’t answered her door for lunch.
“Everybody who comes here is just so much help,” she said.
The committee on aging asks for a $2 daily donation for the meal. Lunches are also served at senior centers around the county, along with dinner three times a week at the Bowling Green center.