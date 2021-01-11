TOLEDO – With a growing number of older adults losing vision to health and age-related conditions such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is reaching out to increase awareness of local low vision services and resources available to area Ohioans.
Motivated by a mission to empower independence and enrich the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired, The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is partnering with the state agency Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to promote services available to older adults who live with permanent vision loss.
Many sight-impaired older adults may no longer be interested in employment but want to retain their ability to live independently. For 97 years, the Sight Center has provided programs and services that can make this possible. The services include a low vision clinic, high-tech assistive devices, daily living adaptations, home safety enhancements, white cane training and caregiver support.
The Sight Center’s longstanding relationship with the state agency OOD expands the capacity to support this growing population of Ohioans. Through its Independent Living Older Blind program, OOD supports services that promote the independence and self-sufficiency of qualifying Ohio citizens. OOD’s ILOB program can help by partnering with the Sight Center to fund:
Adaptive equipment
Training in the use of assistive technology
Orientation and mobility training to improve safety and fall prevention
Creative approaches to activities of daily living such as home skills and self-care skills
The Sight Center is promoting awareness of available services in a variety of ways, including:
Personal phone calls to potentially eligible clients and former clients
Mailings to senior centers in 18 northwest Ohio counties
Presentations to community groups, service clubs and governmental agencies
To learn more, visit www.SightCenterToledo.org/Services, call 419-720-3937 or email info@sightcentertoledo.org.
To request a group presentation, contact Dani Moran, program director, at 419-720-3937 ext. 3808 or dmoran@sightcentertoledo.org.