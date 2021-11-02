PEMBERVILLE — There is one opening on the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees to serve a term starting Jan. 1.
The trustees serve a term of seven years and are appointed by the board of education of the Eastwood Local Schools. The board meets once per month, usually on the third Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
The Pemberville Public Library System has libraries in Pemberville, Luckey and Stony Ridge, and serves all residents of the Eastwood school district. The library is funded through a 0.8 mil levy (renewed in November 2019), the State Public Library Fund, donations and fees.
Interested persons must be a resident of the Eastwood school district and should send a letter of interest to the Pemberville Public Library Board of Trustees by Nov. 29, either by mail to P.O. Box 809 Pemberville, Ohio 43450, or by email to slang@seolibraries.org (please include subject “Board of Trustees
Opening”).
If more than one letter of interest is received, then candidates will be scheduled for interviews with an interview committee made up of two library trustees and two Eastwood board of education members.
For more information, contact library Director Susan Titkemeier at 419-287-4012 or by email at slang@seolibraries.org.