Mahi-Mahi Ceviche is just as cool and colorful as its name.
The delightful dish, with its fresh fish, crisp cucumbers and tasty tomatoes, can be served in a fancy martini glass as an appetizer or as a light, healthy main dish.
Greg Shepherd tried a version of ceviche on a Mexico vacation and decided to put his spin on it.
“What inspired me, is my wife and I went to Cancun … and this was on the menu,” he said. “And I’m like what the heck is ceviche? We got a couple different versions, shrimp and fish.”
Shepherd used his expertise, as founder of Stadium Salsa, to create the ceviche.
“You want to layer it and let the ingredients marry,” he said. “When you’re done, you want to put it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes minimal, so it can kind of marinate and marry. I squeeze lime over it, as well. That helps to break down the acidity in a lot of the ingredients and marinate better.”
Don’t stir the ceviche too much, Shepherd said.
“It would change the color. I learned that when I started making the salsa,” he said.
Shepherd said each ingredient deserves to have its own taste.
“I did the cucumber first and I put fresh ground pepper and salt (on it), so it wasn’t bland. Then I’ll do the tomatoes, and salt and pepper that separate.”
For the mahi-mahi, Shepherd prefers the uncooked, frozen Costco brand.
“The day we use it, all you have to do is put it in cold water for five minutes, cut it, mix it in and serve it,” he said.
The recipe really does need seafood as its main ingredient, but the fruits and vegetables can be changed up, Shepherd said.
“That’s what’s so cool about this. If you really like avocado, do more of that. Substitute mango for chunk pineapple,” he said.
When the dish is ready to serve, don’t forget the plating.
“People see their food and taste it with their eyes first,” he said. “You get your mind excited about what it’s going to taste like.”
He learned to cook on his own, through trial and error.
“With cooking, or being an amateur chef, it’s not being afraid,” Shepherd said. “That’s the biggest thing, is don’t be afraid to screw it up.”
Shepherd and his wife, Heather, live in Bowling Green and have four children, Braydon, 18; Halle, 16; Sophie, 14; and Bella, 11. When they’re not traveling for the kids’ sports — the girls are on a travel volleyball team and are competitive dancers — they’re entertaining at their pool in the summer and traveling to new places.
He is from Oregon originally, and she was born in Bowling Green and grew up in McComb. Heather’s uncle, Tim Dunn, introduced them.
They own SASS Salon and Spa in BG, where Heather is an esthetician. In addition to running the Stadium Salsa business for the last 15 years, Shepherd is national trainer manager for Zoll’s Cardiac Diagnostics.
The salsa is made at a factory in Chicago and is available locally at Kroger or online at stadiumsalsa.com. Juniper, the new restaurant in Bowling Green, is serving it, too, Shepherd said.
The product was originally called “Shep’s Stadium Salsa.” He would take it to tailgate events, where he was encouraged to start his own business.