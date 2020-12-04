The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday cube steak, Tuesday chicken nuggets, Wednesday stuffed green pepper, Thursday roast beef, Friday turkey tetrazzini.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
11:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Book Discussion: “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune: Bingo Edition – Special musical bingo cards available upon request**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Exploration of Boards of Education, presented by Eric Myers, EdD, Retired Bowling Green City Schools and Bowling Green State University educator/administrator
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
2 p.m. *VLA: Landfills – Where Does Our Waste Go? presented by Hannah Smith, Wood County Solid Waste Management District
THURSDAY
Facebook: Cooking Video
3 p.m. Zoom: Winter Painting Class, hosted by Karlie Overstake, BGSU art education student**
4-6 p.m. Christian Legal Services, by appointment only
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia and problem-solving exercises
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Virtual Nature Walk & Guided Meditation, led by Jewels Daugherty, certified nature and therapist
Advanced planning
Attracting Birds: Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Want to bring winged beauties to your garden? Looking to help out native pollinators or birds? Learn what you need to attract birds and butterflies in this two-part presentation. Presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.