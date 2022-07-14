On June 26-30, Brenna Payne, Luckey, and Justin Hefflinger, Pemberville, represented Buckeye Girls and Buckeye Boys State at Junior Cadet Week at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus.
Payne is a senior at Eastwood High School and Hefflinger is an Eastwood/Penta Career Center senior.
Both were chosen at the mock government week held two weeks prior. Each participated in classroom studies on how to handle an accident, administer first aid and to how a trooper is to present themselves.
They also had physical exercise and strength training.
Payne was the cadet lieutenant for the week and took responsibility in keeping the cadets in command. Hefflinger said he came home knowing the importance of having confidence.
Payne plans to attend a military academy upon graduation and Hefflinger plans to enlist in the military or further his law enforcement studies next summer.
They were sponsored by the Troy-Webster American Legion Post and Auxiliary in Luckey.