Wood County Fair Senior Day, featuring donuts, drawings, lunch and music, is set for Thursday at the Wood County Fair.
Entertainment is sponsored by Wood Haven Health Care, Wood County Hospital, Waterford at Levis Commons, Med 1 Care & Right at Home.
The schedule:
9-9:50 a.m. Coffee & Donuts, sponsored by Bowling Green Manor; James Adkins Duo, Findlay, Ohio Americana, bluegrass and folk.
9:50 a.m. Welcome and opening address
10 a.m. Bliss, all genres of music
11 a.m. Door prize drawing
11:10 a.m. Elizabeth Hayes Review Jazz Quartet
12:10 p.m. afternoon address and lunch, Sponsored by Northwest Ohio Medical Equipment, Kingston of Perrysburg, Otterbein Portage Valley Retirement Community, Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio, Humana MarketPOINT
Menu: Stacked turkey or ham, cold beans, heritage coleslaw, melon salad, Rice Krispies Treat & water.
12:30 p.m. Lee Warren, Findlay, classic rock & country
1:30 p.m. East Of Cheyenne, classic country; door prize drawing, must be present to win
Lunch reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or Email programs@wccoa.net
All events are held under the tent. Enter through Gate B or C off of Poe Road. A free shuttle from the parking lot on Poe Road to the fairgrounds is provided via golf carts courtesy of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. When you are in the parking lot, call 419-352-8257 for your free shuttle into the fairgrounds on Senior Day.
The event is subject to change due to coronavirus.