Seniors can ‘bowl,’ play games in Walbridge

WALBRIDGE — There are several activities planned for senior citizens at the village branch of the Wood County District Public Library, 108 N. Main St.
Senior Library Lanes, which is Wii bowling, is held every Monday, except March 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020
