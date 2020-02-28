Seniors can ‘bowl,’ play games in Walbridge - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

Seniors can ‘bowl,’ play games in Walbridge

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:31 am

WALBRIDGE — There are several activities planned for senior citizens at the village branch of the Wood County District Public Library, 108 N. Main St.

Senior Library Lanes, which is Wii bowling, is held every Monday, except March 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Posted in , on Friday, February 28, 2020 8:31 am.

