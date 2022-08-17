PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo.
The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
The Senior Safety Expo will be held Sept. 9 at Perrysburg Fire Division Headquarters, 26100 Fort Meigs Road.
Vendors include Wood County Parks, AAA, Job & Family Services – Elder Unit, Safe Communities of Wood County, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Oasis Senior Advisors, Amada, Care Patrol, Partners in Home Care, Red Cross, Perrysburg Police Division and the Perrysburg Fire Division. A few of the vendors will give presentations.
The expo will also include a drive-through car fit station to teach senior citizens how to stay safe while driving. Health professionals and experts who specialize in helping older drivers will work with participants to make sure their cars are properly adjusted for their safety.
Free hot dogs will also be served.