Courage Jones has many things he’s unsure about, like what college he will go to, but one thing he’s sure of is his major.
Jones wants an aviation degree so he can become an airline pilot.
Jones originally wanted to study aerospace engineering but explains what changed his mind.
It’s “extremely fun,” the Bowling Green High School senior said about being a pilot.
He vistited Embry Riddle Aeronautical University down in Daytona Beach, Florida, about 18 months ago.
“It’s an exceptional school. I really like it and just doing a tour and stuff and talking about the air and the aerospace engineering degree. But they also (took) us off track a little bit and (took) us to where the airport is, because it’s an aeronautical university. So, they have an airport right on the campus, or aviation and stuff and I’m just looking at the planes and I’m thinking man, that would be an incredible job to have, and more of like something hands on rather than just only mathematical kind of stuff.
“So, I’m looking into it more and thinking, ‘you know, I could get my pilot’s license,’ which I’m in the midst of doing now. I’m about halfway done with that. And thinking this would be something (worth) doing,” he said.
The son of Chad Jones and Tanya Reynolds, his legal guardians are his grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Monteleone.
He said his grandparents are the most positive influences in his life.
“They always taught me to be such a good person and always to look on the bright side of things. They’ve taught me everything that they know,” he said.
Jones originally lived in Nashville, Tennessee, but moved to Bowling Green about eight years ago.
He explains how he got his name.
“(My parents) wanted me to stand out more. And to just be something unique, really, because they thought I was. (They thought) I was just going to be a unique person or something like that. Some corny thing. And I’ve gladly appreciated that because everyone always makes a comment on that saying, oh, like the ‘Cowardly Dog’ from Cartoon Network. So, I’ve gotten that ever since I was a little kid and it stuck with me ever since. And it’s just really funny,” Jones said.
Jones’ after-school activities include the junior varsity golf. He’s also done musical theater as a stage crew member, and he works at a Marathon gas station.