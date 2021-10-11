The math for a Wood County Committee on Aging levy may seem wonky, but it all adds up to a needed increase in funding, according to local leaders.
“A 0.7 (mill) and a 0.3 (mill), what do you think that is, when you add it?” said Denise Niese, executive director.
Trick question: It’s 0.87 mills.
Niese said that the 0.7-mill renewal is collecting 0.57 mills — and will continue to do so, if approved by voters on Nov. 2. The board is also asking for the new 0.3 mill.
Together, it’s a five-year levy that will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $27.71 annually.
The one issue will generate $3.4 million annually for senior services. Those include meals, medical transportation, durable medical equipment loans, social services support and programming, such as movies and yoga.
“It’s one ballot issue,” Niese said.
In order to preserve the 12.5% owner-occupied credit, or discount, that property owners currently have, the board needed to request a renewal.
“But, the 0.7 (mills), we’ve lived on that for 20 years,” Niese said.
In 2002, the levy was increased from 0.4 to 0.7 mills, she said. In 2006, the board went on the ballot in the fourth year of the levy, asking for an increase — a replacement levy — to fund the cost of a production kitchen.
“We knew we were going to have some new expenses,” Niese said.
They believed that the replacement levy would bring in $70,000 in additional tax money per year. The actual increase was $200,000, she said.
“That’s why we’ve been able to maintain the 0.7,” Niese said.
The current 0.7 millage is collecting 0.57 mills, because of House Bill 920, passed in 1976, “where you do not collect any more … than what was voted,” she said.
The state legislature, four years ago, allowed for an addition on to an existing levy, Niese said.
“That is why we have the 0.7 (mill) renewal with a 0.3 additional,” she said. “There was a lot of discussion, with board members, with the county auditor: How do we do this? How do we get people to realize we’re not asking for a 1-mill levy?”
A new $7.1 million senior center in Bowling Green opened earlier this year. Niese said the levy won’t just be for needs there.
“We need new money for a lot of things,” she said, adding that raw food costs 20 years ago were around $275,000 annually.
“Our raw food cost is now in the budget for $475,000,” Niese said. “That is just the groceries to make the lunches and the home-delivered meals.”
The new building project, which had $1.6 million in state funding, was brought to the board about three weeks before the ballot in 2016.
“There was no way we could go back in 2016 and say ‘stop the presses, let’s see what we need to really ask for, in order to build a new building,’” Niese said.
“We certainly did not build beyond our means,” added board President Eric Myers.
The board also operates seven other senior centers around the county, opening the newest site in Grand Rapids two years ago.
“We do have costs at those sites,” Niese said. “And we do pay a user fee to whoever is hosting us, whether it’s a church or a city building.”
It’s anticipated that an adult daycare, operated by Memory Lane Care Services, will open in the main senior center in mid-2022, Niese said. The committee on aging will provide lunch and snacks.
“We will have some expense in that service, but we’re not operating the service,” she said.
Myers said the new tax is priceless for seniors.
“We have been able to increase our services. We’ve been able to meet the needs of the folks in the county,” he said. “Like everyone else, our expenses are going up. We have to be able to meet those expenses, plus take care of the growth that’s occurring.
“In order to keep the high quality that I feel we have here, we do need this levy.”
The committee on aging has 42 staff members.
About 700 meals are delivered and almost 100 are served at the main senior center every day.