The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday country fried steak or honey mustard chicken breast, Tuesday beef fajita strips or turkey tacos, Wednesday spaghetti and meatballs or chicken alfredo, Thursday cube steak or turkey, Friday sloppy joe or salmon burger
Dinner Menu: Tuesday meatloaf, Wednesdaychicken taco, Thursday chef salad with turkey
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Mondays: Daddy Long Legs
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Musikgarten for Adults Preview Class
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Alcohol Ink Tiles*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11:00 a.m. In-Person: Name That Tune
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Off-Site: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia, Located at St. Timothy’s Church, Perrysburg*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia led by Mary Tebbe, Rossford Area Senior Center
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
5 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Thursday Movie Series Feature: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “The Street with No Name” (1948)*
Advanced planning
Art Therapy: Jan. 31 from 1-3 p.m. Experience the many benefits of art which can include improving mood, cognitive function, enhanced motor skills, social interaction, greater self-expression, pain relief and much more. This session we will be creating gratitude jars and will explore personal affirmations and daily gratitude. Facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net