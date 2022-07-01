The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday veal patty or honey mustard chicken breast, Wednesday chicken pot pie or cabbage roll, Thursday pulled pork or shredded chicken (sandwich), Friday cube steak or tuna and noodles,
Dinner Menu: Tuesday roast beef, Wednesday bacon wrapped chicken breast, Thursday salmon patty
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Care Campus*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Maps & Navigation, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
3 p.m. Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
4 p.m. BG Knitter’s Guild
4 p.m. Game Night
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. Monarch Butterflies & Guided Nature Walk at Wintergarden Park, facilitated by Cinda Stutzman, Natural Resource Specialist, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation*
11 a.m. Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Clint Eastwood Movie Series Feature: “Unforgiven” (1992)*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
5 p.m. Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia, supported by Amada Senior Care*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “The Seven Little Foys” (1955), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Staff Pick Movie: July 11 at 1 p.m. A few clues to this month’s feature: Genre: Adventure/Comedy/Crime. Year: 2021. Synopsis: Set in late 1970s London, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Registration required. This month’s movie was selected by Liz Lauck, program & outreach specialist, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].