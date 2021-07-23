The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday sweet and sour chicken Tuesday grilled chicken, Wednesday turkey, Thursday hot dog, Friday chipped beef.
Activities
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History: Video series with the Great Courses and discussion to follow
2 p.m. Zoom & In-Person: Technology Discussion Group: Topic: YouTube, facilitated by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo cover-all prize awarded
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
2 p.m. Zoom & In-Person: Stocks: The Nuts and Bolts, presented by Chad Plotz, Edward Jones Financial
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast for your Brain Class *
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. Zoom & In-Person: Website Cookies, facilitated by Brieschke
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Odd Couple” (1968), hosted by John Blinn.
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo coverall prize awarded
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
Brain Training: Breakfast Edition will be held on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. This monthly video series from the Great Courses is focused on the topic of “The Aging Brain.” Each month will spotlight a new lesson from the series with a 30-minute video followed by a group discussion. This month’s topic: The Aging Mind: What Changes?” The video presenter is Thad A. Polk, Ph.D. Advanced registration is required.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.