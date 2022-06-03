The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
Meals
Menu: Monday chicken and dumplings or baked ham, Tuesday Swedish meatballs or veal patty, Wednesday ham and bean soup or turkey pot roast, Thursday taco meat or chicken strips, Friday pepper steak or lemon pepper pollock.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday ground beef baked ziti, Wednesday sweet and sour pork, Thursday beef stroganoff.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Beginner Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History: Video series from the Great Courses
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Staff Pick Movie*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Wood Haven Health Care*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand and Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person and Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Fact or Fiction
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Guitar Circle*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
4 p.m. In-Person: Quick recipes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tom Hanks Movie Series Feature: “Forrest Gump” (1994)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: Wine cork succulent magnet craft*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Comedy Special: Jeff Foxworthy – The Good Old Days (2022)*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength and Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand and Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Storm Warning” (1951), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Breakfast Club meets June 13 at 9 a.m. at Frisch’s, 1006 N. Main St. Breakfast cost on your own. Registration required.
