The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday country fried steak, Tuesday chef salad with ham, cheese and egg, Wednesday spaghetti with meatsauce, Thursday teriyaki chicken, Friday hamloaf.
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday: “My Fair Lady” (1934).*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training, breakfast provided.
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Safe Communities Seminar, hosted by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities coordinator.
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
3 p.m. In-Person: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu.
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
10 a.m. Zoom: Pollinator Walk, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Maumee Bay State Park.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Action movie series feature: “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Libel” (1959), hosted by John Blinn.*
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo, Cover-all prize sponsored by Perrysburg Commons.
Advanced planning
Medicare 101: Learn ways to stay informed, stay healthy, and save money on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. This free service is through the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program at the Ohio Department of Insurance.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.