The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday chipped beef or creamed chicken, Tuesday hamburger pie or smoked sausage, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday rueben casserole or chicken breast, Friday cream of potato soup or vegetable soup.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday corned beef, Wednesday country fried steak, Thursday tilapia.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History, Video series from the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1:15 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Spelling Bee
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by ProHealth Partners Inc.*
10 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Traditional Irish Music with the band Toraigh
6 p.m. In-Person: LifelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: The Soldier Experience of the Civil War*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Nutrition & Aging, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Historical Literature Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Drawing/Intro to Charcoal Class*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Original Star Wars Trilogy: “Return of the Jedi” (1983)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Meet local author Tom Lambert
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Forever Darling” (1956), Hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
The Reader’s Café club features books that have been turned into movies. Pick up a copy of the book to read at the beginning of the month then join together to watch the film on the last Tuesday of the month. March’s feature: “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio” by Terry Ryan.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.