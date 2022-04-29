The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday
teriyaki chicken or cube steak, Tuesday goulash or chicken nuggets, Wednesday ground bologna or chipped turkey, Thursday chicken alfredo or sweet and sour meatballs, Friday pork cutlet or lasagna “sandwich”
Dinner Menu: Tuesday sausage pizza, Wednesday salmon patty, Thursday beef taco salad
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video series from the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Staff Pick Movie*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by BG Manor*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Puzzle exchange
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part One*
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4 p.m. In-Person: Learn How to Work with Contractors: Part Three*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Two*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
3 p.m. In-Person: Bob Ross Experience: Painting Class*
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
4 p.m. In-Person: Game Night
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
THURSDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Bob Ross Experience: Painting Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: Cinco de Mayo Celebration, facilitated by Linda Gutierrez, Ohio Living.
4 p.m. In-Peron: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Planning for the Future*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Remember?” (1939), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
May’s Musical Monday program will take place on two consecutive Mondays in honor of Mother’s Day. Registration required.
May 9: “Mamma Mia!” Synopsis: The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.
May 16: “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” Synopsis: Five years after the events of “Mamma Mia!” Sophie prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna as she learns more about her mother’s past.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.