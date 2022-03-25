The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday chicken cordon bleu or liver and onions Tuesday italian lasagna or barbecue chicken breast, Wednesday calico beans or chicken tenders, Thursday king ranch chicken casserole or pork chop, Friday roast beef or pecan crusted tilapia.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday bratwurst, Wednesday barbecue beef sandwich, Thursday chicken lasagna.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Scattergories
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by ProHealth Partners Inc.*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
6 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: The Soldier Experience of the Civil War*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Historical Literature Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Drawing/Intro to Charcoal Class*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Glenn Miller Story” (1954), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Enjoy the “staff pick” movie showing on April 4 at 1 p.m. Some clues to the movie — Genre: Musical/Comedy. Year: 1985. Synopsis: Janey is new in town and soon meets Lynne, who shares her passion for dancing; “Dance TV” in particular. Registration required. This month’s movie was picked by Leah Truman, data technician, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.