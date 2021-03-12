The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates the LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy on Zoom.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday creamed chicken, Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday roast beef, Thursday smoked sausage, Friday vegetable soup
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Questions
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Take part in an ethics discussion based on your interpretation of the
law.
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia: The first 10 registered will receive movie snacks, hosted by Mary Tebbe, Rossford area site manager, WCCOA.**
1 p.m. Zoom: St. Patrick’s Day Craft: Supplies provided for the first 10 registered, hosted by Bella Genson, Wayne area site manager, WCCOA.**
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class**
10:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Making the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit, presented by Nicole Sheehan, DO, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Music History: Developing Subcultures, presented by Dakota Morrison, Bowling Green State University student.
6:30 p.m. Zoom: Dynamic Balance Through Dance Class**
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: 10 Superfoods to Boost your Health in COVID Times, presented by Mark Goodwin, RD, BGSU student.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories: Join in for this creative-thinking game
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: The first 15 registered will receive a free lunch**
2 p.m. Zoom: Brain Health Fair, Speaker Lynn Ritter, PHD, Dr. Schecht Neurologist
Advanced planning
Join in a virtual acrylic painting class. Supplies will be available for pick-up, with a cost of $5 per class. Register now for March, April, May and June classes. The next class will be held on March 24 at 2 p.m.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.