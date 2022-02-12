(The events in Friday’s newspaper were from last week. This is the correct calendar for next week.)
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday cube steak or chicken breast, Tuesday goulash or pecan crusted tilapia, Wednesday pork roast, Thursday hamloaf or chicken chimichanga, Friday hamburger or hotdog
Dinner menu: Tuesday macaroni and cheese with ham, Wednesday open-faced roast beef, Thursday stuffed green pepper
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Bob Ross Experience
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Special Movie Showing: “The Lost Valentine” (2011)
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training: Strategies for an Aging Memory (video series)*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing: Video series
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Stroke Risks in Older Adults
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. Zoom: Animal Tracks, by Haley Wasserman, naturalist, ODNR.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “The Proposal” (2009)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
Noon In-Person: Lunch & Learn: Meet at Bowling Green Beer Works*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Room for One More” (1952)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions 2022: Drug Policy in Latin America, led by Amilcar Challu, Department of History, BGSU*