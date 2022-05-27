The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday stuffed pepper or chicken/stuffing casserole, Wednesday hot dog or hamburger, Thursday meatloaf or chicken paprikash, Friday chef salad with turkey, cheese and egg or tuna salad
Dinner Menu: Tuesday spaghetti and meatsauce, Wednesday ham, Thursday chicken stew.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by BG Manor*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Care Compass Project Training for Caregivers*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Nine*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
3 p.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café Feature: “The Color Purple”
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
4 p.m. In-Person: Game Night
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Food Delivery Apps, presented by Rita Brieschke, Program & Technology Specialist, WCCOA
1 p.m. In-Person: Tom Hanks Movie Series Feature: “Sully” (2016)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Food Delivery Apps, presented by Rita Brieschke, Program & Technology Specialist, WCCOA
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite care for those with early to moderate dementia*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “I’ll See You in My Dreams” (1951), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
The Staff Pick Movie is June 6 at 1 p.m. What will this month’s movie be? We’ll give you a few clues. Genre: Bio/Drama. Year: 2005. Synopsis: A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash’s life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis. Registration required. This month’s movie was selected by Stephanie Spencer, administrative assistant, WCCOA.
