The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy. This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken stir fry, Tuesday roast pork, Wednesday Guajillos enchiladas, Thursday meatloaf, Friday beef lasagna.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers exercise class
10 a.m. Zoom: Trying Trivia Morning, hosted by Bowling Green State University students
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining Site, grab a lunch and join the conversation
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Tour de France, hosted by BGSU students
2 p.m. Zoom: “Happy” Hour
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers exercise class
11 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Care Compass Project: Self Care Options
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Composting 101, Hannah Smith, recycling outreach coordinator, Wood County Solid Waste Management District
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee Chat: Coloring with gratitude, hosted by BGSU Students
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Tech News & Discussion, Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease class
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s class
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.