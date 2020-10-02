The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
VLA indicates programming included in he new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy. This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday creamed chicken, Tuesday calico beans, Wednesday bratwurst, Thursday chicken wings, Friday meatloaf.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Name That Tune
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Constitution 101: Intro to the Constitution, Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas judge
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: What Happened in Wood County March 14, 1858: Ellen White and the Great Controversy, Mike McMaster, Wood County Historical Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Diversity Today, Eric Myers, EdD, retired Bowling Green City Schools and Bowling Green State University educator
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Travelogue
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA* Creature Feature, Lauren Broderick, naturalist with the Ohio Division of Natural Resources
THURSDAY
Facebook: This Day in History
2 p.m. Zoom: You Decide: we will read the court cases and you can decide the outcome based on your interpretation of the law.
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Brian Games, Host: Danielle Brogley, director of programs, WCCOA
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.