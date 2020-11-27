The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken and dumplings, Tuesday bologna salad, Wednesday Birthday Celebration cube steak, Thursday pork chop, Friday teriyaki chicken.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Gardening for Wildlife, Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Do You Want More Control Over the Taxes You Pay? Chad Plontz, Edward Jones
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class
10:30 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Taking Care of Your Skin, Dr. Joe King, St. Luke’s Family Medicine Residency
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Quarantine Cooking in a Pinch, hosted by Bowling Green State University nutrition students
THURSDAY
3 p.m. Zoom: Fall Painting Class, hosted by Karlie Overstake, BGSU art education student
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Book Club: “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” by Margareta Magnusson
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining Site, grab a lunch and join the conversation
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention
Advance planning
There will be a Facebook Live Birthday Music Celebration on Monday at 2 p.m. Visit the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/wccoa and enjoy the music of guitarist James Adkins. For more information or help logging on contact the Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.