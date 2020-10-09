The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
VLA indicates programming included in he new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy. This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday
country fried steak, Tuesday King ranch chicken casserole, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday chicken salad, Friday cabbage roll.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
10 a.m. Zoom: VLA*: Constitution 101: “Judicial Review and the Civil War amendments” Judge Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas judge
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Live Baking Demonstration featuring a Fall Harvest bake Chef Gretchen Fairweather, Clara J’s Tea Room
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Name That Tune
2 p.m. Zoom: VLA*: Diversity Today – World Religions, Eric Myers, EdD, Retired Bowling Green City Schools and Bowling Green State University educator
WEDNESDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
THURSDAY
Facebook: Live Cooking Demonstration
2 p.m. Zoom and Facebook Live Birthday Concert by pianist Doris Barger
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining; first 15 registered receive a free lunch sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons *
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.