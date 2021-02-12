The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday all sites closed for Presidents Day, Tuesday hot dog, Wednesday lemon pepper cod, Thursday ham loaf, Friday macaroni and cheese.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
All sites closed due to Presidents Day
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia: Movie snacks provided for the first 10 registered.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Tech. News & Discussion, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and tech specialist, WCCOA.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Managing Hypertension, presented by Nicole Sheehan, DO, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
1 p.m. Zoom: Digital Euchre: Gather on Zoom to play.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Music History: The Beginnings of Popular Music, hosted by Dakota Morrison, Bowling Green State University student.
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Take part in an ethics discussion based on your interpretation of the law.
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: The first 15 registered will receive a free delivered meal.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Great Decisions: The End of Globalization?, led by Dr. Doug Forsyth, BGSU.
Advanced planning
Join in on Zoom on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. to take a virtual tour of the Perrysburg Salt Cave and learn about the benefits of halotherapy. Hosted by Jessi Chapman, Perrysburg area site manager, WCCOA, and Stephanie Kozak, Kingston.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.