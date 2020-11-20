The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chipped beef, Tuesday calico beans, Wednesday chicken, Thursday all sites closed, Friday all sites closed.
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide - An Ethics Discussion
2 p.m. Facebook Live: Birthday Music Celebration - Guitarist James Adkins
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5 Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
2 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Golden Care Awards “Watch Party”**
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining Site - Grab a lunch and join the conversation
THURSDAY
All sites closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday
FRIDAY
All sites closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.